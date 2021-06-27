KOCH - Annette M.
(nee Hartigan)
November 14, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Koch; dear sister of the late Donald, Eugene, Patricia, Paul and Raymond Hartigan; sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Evelyn Hartigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Annette was a past President of College Club of Buffalo. Due to the lessening of COVID restrictions in our community, the family feels it is the proper time to celebrate Annette's life. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mark's Church (401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214) on Wednesday, July 7th, at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.