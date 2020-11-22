KOCH - Annette M.
(nee Hartigan)
November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Koch; dear sister of the late Donald, Eugene, Patricia, Paul and Raymond Hartigan; sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Evelyn Hartigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Annette was a Past President of College Club of Buffalo. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.