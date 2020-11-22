Menu
Annette M. KOCH
KOCH - Annette M.
(nee Hartigan)
November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Koch; dear sister of the late Donald, Eugene, Patricia, Paul and Raymond Hartigan; sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Evelyn Hartigan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Annette was a Past President of College Club of Buffalo. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
