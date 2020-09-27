Menu
Annette M. PAOLINI
PAOLINI - Annette M.
(nee Malcolm)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Tina (Roy Moon) Golab and Joseph (Ashley) Paolini; cherished grandmother of Dylan and Gianna Golab and Joseph Paolini; loving daughter of the late David and Joyce Malcolm; dear sister of Deborah Kingsley and David (Bethany) Malcolm; beloved companion of Mark Armenia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
