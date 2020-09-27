PAOLINI - Annette M.
(nee Malcolm)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Tina (Roy Moon) Golab and Joseph (Ashley) Paolini; cherished grandmother of Dylan and Gianna Golab and Joseph Paolini; loving daughter of the late David and Joyce Malcolm; dear sister of Deborah Kingsley and David (Bethany) Malcolm; beloved companion of Mark Armenia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com