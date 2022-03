McGraw - Annette D. (nee Derengowski)Of Orchard Park, NY, March 26, 2022. Loving mother of Scott (Rogielyn Narciso) McGraw and the late Shelley McGraw Dundon; cherished grandma of Olivia and Kai McGraw; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Theofila (nee Ziolko) Derengowski; dear sister of Carol Ann (Chester) Murphy and the late Donald Joseph Derengowski; dearest aunt of Adam and Owen Murphy; also survived by relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 1 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4443 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com