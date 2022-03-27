Menu
Annette D. McGRAW
McGraw - Annette D. (nee Derengowski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 26, 2022. Loving mother of Scott (Rogielyn Narciso) McGraw and the late Shelley McGraw Dundon; cherished grandma of Olivia and Kai McGraw; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Theofila (nee Ziolko) Derengowski; dear sister of Carol Ann (Chester) Murphy and the late Donald Joseph Derengowski; dearest aunt of Adam and Owen Murphy; also survived by relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 1 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4443 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
