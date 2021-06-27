PENHALLURICK - Annette M. (nee Drago)
Of Kenmore, at age 93 years, June 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Penhallurick; dear mother of Kent W. (Joyce), William J. (Debra Chase) and John D. (Beverley) Penhallurick. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Chase Penhallurick; dear sister of the late Ethel M. Cameron and late Eugene Drago. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 5 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, St. John Neumann Chapel, 1085 Englewood Ave., near Belmont Ave., Tonawanda Twp., Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at Neumann Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Annette to St. Columban's on the Lake, 2546 Lake Rd., Silver Creek, NY 14136, or Holy Family Health Care & Hospice, 6707 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.