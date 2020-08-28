Menu
Annie P. MORGAN
MORGAN - Annie P.
Of Buffalo, NY entered into rest, Monday, August 24, 2020. Friends and family may call 11:00-12:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020. A home-going Celebration immediately following 12:00 PM. All services will be held at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY. Face coverings and 6ft separation are required during visitation. Current capacity limitations may also cause delay on entering. Condolences may be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
31
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Aug
31
Service
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
