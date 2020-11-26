Menu
Anthony A. BURDZY
BURDZY - Anthony A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Karas) Burdzy; dearest father of Michael (Susan), Lawrence (Patti Jo), Robert (Michelle) and A. J. (Michelle) Burdzy; loving grandfather of Lori Ann (Jason) Reese, Lynn (Jamie Weisted) Burdzy, Steven (Kristen), Matt Burdzy, Chelsea (Derek) Yobbi, Tyler (fiancée Victoria) Burdzy, Jonathan (Molly) Burdzy; great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation on Friday, 2-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
