Anthony A. JUAREZ
JUAREZ - Anthony A.
October 28, 2020. Beloved companion of the late Ginger Kothen; son of the late Jesus Juarez and Dorothy Beasley; dear brother of Ronald (Marlene) Espinosa, Gloria (late Val) Szopinski, Thomas (Sharon) Espinosa, Lucy (late Daniel) Stephany, Janice (Andrew) Ingersoll, Fern (Albert) Zielinski, Victoria Juarez, Benito Juarez and the late Jessie Juarez and Kenneth Espinosa; brother-in-law of Magdeline Espinosa; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, November 6th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223) on Saturday, November 7th, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to American Diabetes Association. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
