MARCONI - Anthony A.
November 16, 2020, of Amherst. Dear husband of Michele "My Bride" (nee Forster) Marconi; loving father of Mac and Tess Marconi; son of the Late Marchello and Mary (Latona) Marconi; brother of the late Michele Sacco; uncle of Krista, Marc (Nick Tollar) and Steven Sacco. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 8:45 AM. Due to attendance restrictions, you are asked to assemble in the parking lot of St. Gregory's at 8:30 AM. Anthony's Mass will be livestreamed via www.Stgregs.org
on their own personal device. The family will be available following Mass to greet friends and family from their vehicles. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. If desired, contributions in Anthony's name may be made to www.FamiliesofFANA.org
. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.