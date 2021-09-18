Dear Adimey Family, My heart breaks for all you. Your Father was an amazing person always happy and full of life! He was one true friend, I will never forget when my grandfather was in the hospital in Florida he would drive over an hour and a half every day to come and visit him. To his children we would talk about you all very often he would light up and brag about All of you especially beautiful grandchild. Heaven gained an amazing person thank you Tony for always helping us at Lanova you will truly be missed. May god bless you. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Carla

