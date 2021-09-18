ADIMEY - Anthony "Tony"
Age 84, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, September 15, 2021. Husband of the late Antoinette (nee Saito) Adimey who passed in 1999; father of Jodi L. (Robert) Hausrath, Brian Adimey, Dina (Stephen) Brumbaugh and Dana (Winthrop) Allen; grandfather of Kaylee, Ashley, Anthony, Siena, Stephanie, Amanda, Nathan, Daniel and Bradley; brother of Roy (late spouse Shirley) Adimey, Ronald (Sharon) Adimey, Carol Adimey, the late Madeline "Bonnie" Ettipio and the late Robert (living spouse Phyllis) Adimey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tony worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel for 43 Years, served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years rising to the rank of Sgt. First Class, he was an owner of AM-FI Automotive, and in retirement worked at LA NOVA Pizzeria as a handyman. Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 19th from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 20th at 11:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY. Everyone is welcome. A Private Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2021.