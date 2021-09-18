Menu
Anthony "Tony" ADIMEY
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
ADIMEY - Anthony "Tony"
Age 84, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, September 15, 2021. Husband of the late Antoinette (nee Saito) Adimey who passed in 1999; father of Jodi L. (Robert) Hausrath, Brian Adimey, Dina (Stephen) Brumbaugh and Dana (Winthrop) Allen; grandfather of Kaylee, Ashley, Anthony, Siena, Stephanie, Amanda, Nathan, Daniel and Bradley; brother of Roy (late spouse Shirley) Adimey, Ronald (Sharon) Adimey, Carol Adimey, the late Madeline "Bonnie" Ettipio and the late Robert (living spouse Phyllis) Adimey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tony worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel for 43 Years, served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years rising to the rank of Sgt. First Class, he was an owner of AM-FI Automotive, and in retirement worked at LA NOVA Pizzeria as a handyman. Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 19th from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 20th at 11:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY. Everyone is welcome. A Private Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc
25 William St., Tonawanda, NY
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi CHURCH
150 Broad Street, Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
Benita Borden
January 30, 2022
January 30, 2022
Dear Jodi & Family, I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this most difficult time. May the memories of your dad always keep him close in your heart.
Cheryl Goldstone
September 19, 2021
I knew Tony from my Army Reserves days. He was a great guy.
Blane kelly
September 18, 2021
The man I Knew as uncle Tony, was one in a million, praying for the family, we were all so blessed to have been able to share time with him.
michael grasso
September 18, 2021
Phyllis and family, My sincere condolences to you and your family. May your memories give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Marie Jablonski
September 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Tony´s passing. I worked with Tony at Bethlehem for many years, a lot of good times together. He was always fun to be with, a great guy.
John Bratek
September 18, 2021
What a pleasure to have known your dad. He brought joy and pleasure to those around him. We pray for him and your family may he rest in peace.
Richie and Angela Leblanc
September 18, 2021
Dear Adimey Family, My heart breaks for all you. Your Father was an amazing person always happy and full of life! He was one true friend, I will never forget when my grandfather was in the hospital in Florida he would drive over an hour and a half every day to come and visit him. To his children we would talk about you all very often he would light up and brag about All of you especially beautiful grandchild. Heaven gained an amazing person thank you Tony for always helping us at Lanova you will truly be missed. May god bless you. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Carla
Carla Todaro Pantano
September 18, 2021
RIP Tony
Vic Zaccagnino
September 18, 2021
Ron & Sharon, Sorry to hear of Tony's passing, remembering Tony from our days in the Guard & Bethlehem Steel our prayers are with you.
Tom & Barb O'Neill
September 18, 2021
Jodi, Rob and family, sympathy to you all. Prayers sent
Vince Martello
Friend
September 18, 2021
Dear Jodi, Brian, Dina & Dana, As we shed our tears for your dad and our special friend, we are honored to remember one of the Best people we have had the pleasure of knowing.. He was a key figured here in our community in Florida and was loved by everyone that knew "Big Tony"... Jay & I are heartbroken...The saving grace is that he will be with his special lady, that he spoke of so often, now and forever...RIP Tony Jay & Frani Brandano
Jay & Frani Brandano
September 18, 2021
One could not ask for a more wonderful person as a brother! I will miss our lunches, dinners and visits. Growing up we knew each other, but in retirement we became friends. He is and always will be missed.
Ronald Adimey
September 18, 2021
What a joy it was having Tony as part of our life. Thank all of you for sharing him with so many and making him so proud of each and everyone of you. So sadly we say our Good-byes knowing we will again meet and what a joyful occasion it will be. Sincere Condolences to entire family.
James/Alice Deubell
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results