AMARANTE - Anthony V.
Of Palm City, formerly of Snyder, NY, entered into rest December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Vincia (nee Mure); devoted father of Gregory (Jean Marie) Amarante, of Silver Lake, NY; loving son of the late Valentine and Ersila Amarante; dear brother of the late Phyllis (late Edmond) Leone. Anthony was a graduate of Canisius College, where he also received a Master's Degree in Education. He worked for 33 years as a school counselor and the acting Principal in the City of Tonawanda School District. He and his late wife were longtime residents of Snyder, NY, where his wife worked as a Social Worker for Erie County. They belonged to the Brookfield Country Club and attended many social events as members there. In their later years, they moved to Palm City, FL and joined the Monarch Country Club, where Anthony often enjoyed to play tennis. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Vincia, who passed in 2006. He will be missed by his many dear friends and loving relatives. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life and interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.