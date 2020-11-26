Menu
Dr. Anthony B. PEREZ
PEREZ - Dr. Anthony B.
Of Amherst, entered into rest November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee DellaPenta) Perez; devoted father of Mary (Dennis) Morris, Anne Nichols, and Tony (Sherryl) Perez; cherished grandfather of Richard (Katie), Christopher (Alyssa), Lia (Dave), Tony, Phil and the late Matthew; adored great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Carmen and Marion Perez; dear brother of Dr. Peter Perez. No prior visitation. A Memorial to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
