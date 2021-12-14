Menu
Anthony L. CAPODICASA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CAPODICASA - Anthony L., Jr.
Sunday 12, 2021. Loving son of Judith (nee Wright) Capodicasa and the late Anthony L. Capodicasa Sr. Cherished nephew of Kathy Dennis. Diane Dennis, William Veneman, Marge Capodicasa and the late Michael Dennis, Sue Vennman, David (Sharon) Wright, William (Robin) Dennis Jr., and Thomas Capodicasa. Survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph University Church (3275 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214) on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to NAMI of Buffalo and Erie county (National Alliance on Mental Illness) www.namibuffalony.org. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Church
3275 Main St., Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hello, Judy. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joanne Cannan
December 15, 2021
Judy, my heart goes out to you on the loss of your son Anthony. May he rest in peace, and may you take comfort in knowing that you did everything possible to help him cope in this world.
SHONNIE M. FINNEGAN
December 14, 2021
