CAPODICASA - Anthony L., Jr.
Sunday 12, 2021. Loving son of Judith (nee Wright) Capodicasa and the late Anthony L. Capodicasa Sr. Cherished nephew of Kathy Dennis. Diane Dennis, William Veneman, Marge Capodicasa and the late Michael Dennis, Sue Vennman, David (Sharon) Wright, William (Robin) Dennis Jr., and Thomas Capodicasa. Survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph University Church (3275 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214) on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to NAMI of Buffalo and Erie county (National Alliance on Mental Illness) www.namibuffalony.org. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.