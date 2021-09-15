CARDAMONE - Anthony R. "Tony" "The Bicycle Man"
Of Blasdell, entered into rest September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jenny M. (nee Toncheff) Cardamone; devoted father of Deborah (Albert) Ellis, Anthony J. (Sandra) Cardamone and the late Ralph Cardamone; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Basilio and Rosina Cardamone; predeceased by one sister and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 2-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Tony owned Tony's Bike Shop for 78 years. He was also a Navy veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.