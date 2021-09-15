Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony R. "Tony The Bicycle Man" CARDAMONE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CARDAMONE - Anthony R. "Tony" "The Bicycle Man"
Of Blasdell, entered into rest September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jenny M. (nee Toncheff) Cardamone; devoted father of Deborah (Albert) Ellis, Anthony J. (Sandra) Cardamone and the late Ralph Cardamone; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Basilio and Rosina Cardamone; predeceased by one sister and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 2-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Tony owned Tony's Bike Shop for 78 years. He was also a Navy veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Very sorry to hear this. It sounds as if he was a special man with a good life. I wonder if he ever built a bicycle called a Tony Special? It was my first bicycle as a child in 1951.
Ron Holt
January 17, 2022
Always a pleasure to have Tony visit my shop! One of the nicest guys I´ve ever met! Ride(and fix bikes) in peace Tony! I still have the old wooden wheel bike you sold me when you closed your shop,much more special meaning now...
Eric Barlow
Friend
November 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry and Pamela Haefner
Family
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tony's death. He was such a nice man and always a smile. We spoke awhile ago and it was so nice to see him
Bonnie Rogers
September 15, 2021
My friend Kevin and I would go to Mr Cardamone garage for parts for our bike when we were kids, he was always friendly and helpful, I saw him last year at Save a lot, and thanked him he always treated us as equals and never looked down on us because we were kids. thank you Tony,
Mike Connors
Friend
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results