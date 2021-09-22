CARUANA - Anthony F., Iii
Entered into rest September 7th, 2021. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Colleen) and Michael Caruana; loving son of Louise and the late Anthony F. Caruana, Jr.; dear brother of Andrea Harter and Cindy (Don) Foley; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885, Niagara Falls Blvd., Thursday from 6-8 PM, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow. Flowers politely declined. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.