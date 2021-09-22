Menu
Anthony F. CARUANA III
CARUANA - Anthony F., Iii
Entered into rest September 7th, 2021. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Colleen) and Michael Caruana; loving son of Louise and the late Anthony F. Caruana, Jr.; dear brother of Andrea Harter and Cindy (Don) Foley; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885, Niagara Falls Blvd., Thursday from 6-8 PM, with a Funeral Service to immediately follow. Flowers politely declined. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


My condolences to your family. I first got to know Tony last year when we were paired together for Wednesday golf. A very nice man that I will miss. So sorry for your loss.
John Buhl
September 23, 2021
My condolences to your family during this awkward time. Just sending this condolence because our family knew your family. Knew also a Carauana that taught music also. Hope you have better days going forward.......
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER
Friend
September 22, 2021
