Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony CIANCONE
CIANCONE - Anthony
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 4, 2020. Dearest father of Anthony (Dawn Erskine) Bensch and Nicholas Bensch; cherished grandpa of Gianna Ciancone; loving son of Annibale and Maria Ciancone; brother of Theresa Ciancone and Frank (Mary) Ciancone; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca where a Funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be share at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.