CIANCONE - Anthony
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 4, 2020. Dearest father of Anthony (Dawn Erskine) Bensch and Nicholas Bensch; cherished grandpa of Gianna Ciancone; loving son of Annibale and Maria Ciancone; brother of Theresa Ciancone and Frank (Mary) Ciancone; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca where a Funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be share at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.