CREMENO - Anthony "Tony"
February 13, 2021 of Lake Mary, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Calandra) Cremeno; loving father of Frank (Gail), Michael (Allison) and Jason (Carmen) Cremeno; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn, Isabella and Joseph; Tony was predeceased by his parents and sister; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:15 AM (please assemble at church). Private interment in St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.