Anthony "Tony" CREMENO
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
CREMENO - Anthony "Tony"
February 13, 2021 of Lake Mary, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Calandra) Cremeno; loving father of Frank (Gail), Michael (Allison) and Jason (Carmen) Cremeno; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn, Isabella and Joseph; Tony was predeceased by his parents and sister; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10:15 AM (please assemble at church). Private interment in St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
Feb
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven
4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
I don't even know where to begin. Tony was my first friend at Bflo Forge that was almost 45 years ago. I have so many fantastic memories of just him and of him and his wife Judy that it would be hard to name just one. Fly High my friend and I will be keeping your family in my prayers.
Cher
February 26, 2021
Tony and I met in grade school (St Thomas Aquinas) as young boys. I always remember Tony as a likable, quiet, easy going young man. while visiting one of our children in Florida we were in attendance of a Cirque de Soleil performance...sitting behind us was Tony with his family. Such a small world..My prayers will be with Tony.
Jim Mulderig ...Pittsburgh, Pa
February 25, 2021
