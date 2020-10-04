MIRANDA - Anthony D.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 24, 2020. Loving son of Carol Miranda and David (Cindy) Miranda; cherished brother of Michelle (William Johengen) Miranda; dearest step-brother of Jennifer Bohlen, Christopher, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Peter Buscaglia; beloved grandson of Richard Hill, the late Agnes Schmitz and the late Vincent and Stella Miranda; devoted uncle of Vincent and Katherine; also survived by other family members and friends. Anthony was a US Army Veteran who served in Iraq. He loved music, concerts, dogs, camping, and nature. No prior visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family.