Anthony D. MIRANDA
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 24, 2020. Loving son of Carol Miranda and David (Cindy) Miranda; cherished brother of Michelle (William Johengen) Miranda; dearest step-brother of Jennifer Bohlen, Christopher, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Peter Buscaglia; beloved grandson of Richard Hill, the late Agnes Schmitz and the late Vincent and Stella Miranda; devoted uncle of Vincent and Katherine; also survived by other family members and friends. Anthony was a US Army Veteran who served in Iraq. He loved music, concerts, dogs, camping, and nature. No prior visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNEREAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
