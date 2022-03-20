DELLAVALLE - Anthony J. "Tony"
Was born on February 21, 1959 and sadly passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022 at 63 years old. Tony was a loving husband, father, brother, son, cousin, uncle, and in-law as well as a lifelong friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl (nee Lotz) DellaValle, his four sons Vincent, Joseph (fiancee Cheyenne Oar), Angelo and Anthony (fiancée Alexa Calandra) DellaValle. Tony was raised with his younger sister, Sandra (Chris) Janson and by his late parents, Anthony and Carmella, in North Tonawanda. After graduating from North Tonawanda High School, he earned a degree in drafting from Niagara County Community College. He diligently and proudly worked as a draftsman, computer aided design salesman, autoworker, landscaper, and painter, among various other jobs. Tony met the love of his life, Cheryl, in Pittsburgh and married her in 1988. They then made their home in the City of Tonawanda across the street from the Niagara River where he loved to go boating, waterskiing, spend time with his wife and children, and where he used to simply enjoy a morning cup of coffee on a nice day. He loved building things, remodeling, hanging out with his boys, playing video games with them, doing puzzles and crosswords, reading, bowling, golfing with his friends, and he always looked forward to watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy at night with his family. Tony was an undeniably intelligent, hardworking man who seemed like he always had a solution to any problem that he faced in life. He was an exemplary role model who consistently shared his knowledge and experience with his family so that their lives would be more worry-free. His wife and sons appreciate everything that he did for and with them throughout his life, and they will never forget how much he loved them all. We will always love him, and he will forever be missed. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in the City of Tonawanda, where a brief Prayer Service will be held Saturday, March 26 at 4:00 PM following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Tony may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.