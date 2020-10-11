DiSARNO - Anthony
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Pauline M. (nee Faso) DiSarno; dearest father of Robert (Gail) DiSarno and the late Richard DiSarno; cherished grandfather of Robert Jr. (Jennifer) DiSarno; adored great-grandfather of Mia and Alessia; loving son of the late Anthony and Rose DiSarno; dear brother of the late Mary (late James) McCann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. DiSarno was a US Army veteran. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of th family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.