DiSARNO - AnthonyOf Lackawanna, entered into rest October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Pauline M. (nee Faso) DiSarno; dearest father of Robert (Gail) DiSarno and the late Richard DiSarno; cherished grandfather of Robert Jr. (Jennifer) DiSarno; adored great-grandfather of Mia and Alessia; loving son of the late Anthony and Rose DiSarno; dear brother of the late Mary (late James) McCann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. DiSarno was a US Army veteran. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of th family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com