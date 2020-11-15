AMATO - Anthony F.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Ingrao) Amato. Devoted father of John (William Irion) Amato, David (Nancy) Amato, Mark (Yvonne McCoy) Amato, Pascal "Pat" (Rose) Amato and Anthony (Carrie) Amato. Cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Salvatore and Frances Amato. Dear brother of five sisters and three brothers. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert on Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Amato was a Past President of the United Steel Workers at Republic Steel. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.