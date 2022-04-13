Fullone - Anthony "Tony"
Of Hamburg, NY passed April 10, 2022. Devoted husband of the late Valerie Fullone; beloved father of Robert Fullone; loving grandfather of Kelly; caring brother of Richard, the late Rose, the late James, and the late Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to be received Monday, April 18, 3-6, PM at LAKE- SIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 10 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.