Fullone - Anthony "Tony"Of Hamburg, NY passed April 10, 2022. Devoted husband of the late Valerie Fullone; beloved father of Robert Fullone; loving grandfather of Kelly; caring brother of Richard, the late Rose, the late James, and the late Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to be received Monday, April 18, 3-6, PM at LAKE- SIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 10 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com