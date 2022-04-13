Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony "Tony" FULLONE
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Fullone - Anthony "Tony"
Of Hamburg, NY passed April 10, 2022. Devoted husband of the late Valerie Fullone; beloved father of Robert Fullone; loving grandfather of Kelly; caring brother of Richard, the late Rose, the late James, and the late Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to be received Monday, April 18, 3-6, PM at LAKE- SIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 10 AM, at the funeral home. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Apr
19
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.