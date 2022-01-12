Dear Karen, Alex, Joe, Ellie, Lou, and Family, Risë and I still cannot believe it!!!! We both want to offer you are deepest condolences and sympathies. Tony was one of a kind, a TRUE FRIEND!!!! He was our friend, our family lawyer, our family problem solver, our family go to person, and so on. The world will not be the same without him. Please be assured that Tony and you will all be remembered in our Daily Prayers. May the Angels and Martyrs lead Tony into Paradise. May his Soul and all the Souls of the Faithfully departed rest in Peace. May God Bless Tony´s family. Amen. Risë & Domenic Alongi

Domenic Alongi Friend January 12, 2022