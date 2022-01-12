Menu
Anthony Louis FUMERELLE Esq
FUMERELLE - Anthony Louis, Esq.
Entered into rest suddenly January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Carney); devoted father of CPT Alexander (Isabella), 1LT Joseph, Esq. and Eleanor Fumerelle; loving son of Louis A. and the late Dorothy Fumerelle Sr.; dear brother of Louis (Karen Lisi) Fumerelle Jr. and Cynthia (Michael) Yates; adored grand-dog father of Auggie, Moose, and Magnolia. Anthony was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1994. He worked as an attorney for the District Attorney's Office, Cellino & Barnes and then went on to open his own private practice. He was an active outdoorsman, a gourmet cook, and an avid gardener. He will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saurday morning at 11 o'clock at the St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. (Please assemble at church). Please share your memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's been awhile Anthony was just a kid. So sorry for your loss Lou and sorry about Dorothy
Joanne harper
Work
February 12, 2022
My condolences to his family, Anthony was my attorney for many years he was a really nice and smart man. May her Rest In Peace.
Yolanda Rodriguez
Friend
January 16, 2022
So saddened and shocked to hear. As a childhood friend we had recently reconnected last Spring . We talked for over an hour and laughed and remembered. I am truly grateful for that. Peace & Blessings to Lou, Karen and family.
Todd Mayer
Friend
January 14, 2022
frank pannullo
January 13, 2022
WONDERFULLY BRILLIANT AT LAW AND LIFE
dan barry
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
frank pannullo
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Lou & Family, my deepest sympathy to all. May God look over you during this difficult time.
Dan Muscato Venice, Fl.
Friend
January 13, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Tony when he was an ADA. I am a retired Buffalo Police officer and had several cases with Tony. What a true professional and true gentleman. So sorry for your loss. He will be missed
Wendy Collier
January 12, 2022
Thomas chanrowski
January 12, 2022
I was Tony's faculty coach at Bryant & Stratton College a few years ago. What a great guy! His intelligence and kindness really stood out. He regularly brought in breakfast for his students who took his Saturday morning class. He cared about being a good instructor and he cared about his students.
Tim Hartigan
Work
January 12, 2022
Dear Karen, Alex, Joe, Ellie, Lou, and Family, Risë and I still cannot believe it!!!! We both want to offer you are deepest condolences and sympathies. Tony was one of a kind, a TRUE FRIEND!!!! He was our friend, our family lawyer, our family problem solver, our family go to person, and so on. The world will not be the same without him. Please be assured that Tony and you will all be remembered in our Daily Prayers. May the Angels and Martyrs lead Tony into Paradise. May his Soul and all the Souls of the Faithfully departed rest in Peace. May God Bless Tony´s family. Amen. Risë & Domenic Alongi
Domenic Alongi
Friend
January 12, 2022
