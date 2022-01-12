FUMERELLE - Anthony Louis, Esq.
Entered into rest suddenly January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Carney); devoted father of CPT Alexander (Isabella), 1LT Joseph, Esq. and Eleanor Fumerelle; loving son of Louis A. and the late Dorothy Fumerelle Sr.; dear brother of Louis (Karen Lisi) Fumerelle Jr. and Cynthia (Michael) Yates; adored grand-dog father of Auggie, Moose, and Magnolia. Anthony was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1994. He worked as an attorney for the District Attorney's Office, Cellino & Barnes and then went on to open his own private practice. He was an active outdoorsman, a gourmet cook, and an avid gardener. He will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saurday morning at 11 o'clock at the St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. (Please assemble at church). Please share your memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.