Anthony G. MILLER
MILLER - Anthony G.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest September 19, 2020. Loving son of George and Diane (nee Urban) Miller; beloved brother of Jason Miller, Kristy Miller, Alicia Miller, Marina Mercedes, Aiden Land and the late Brian Miller; devoted grandson of the late Ralph and Marilyn Urban and Eleanor and Milford Miller; also survived by aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday, from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2020.
Lombardo Funeral Home
