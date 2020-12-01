PERICAK - Anthony G.
Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Regina Pericak; loving father of Beatrice (Frank) Ludlow, Philip (Janice) Pericak and Robert (Sandra) Pericak. Predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. Also survived by seven grand, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.