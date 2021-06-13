Menu
Anthony GAJEWSKI Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
GAJEWSKI - Anthony Sr.
Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dianne R. Gajewski; loving father Anthony (Jill) Gajewski Jr. and Beth (Mark) Fricano. Predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 AM, in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Most Precious Blood Church
Angola, NY
Addison Funeral Home Inc
Deepest sympathies!. Beth! Prayers! Ur dad was a good man! Playing in the big leagues now! Amen ...
Bob Lomanto
Friend
June 14, 2021
God Bless You, it was a pleasure knowing you. Rest In Peace, my Friend
Willa Rosenblatt
Family
June 13, 2021
