GAJEWSKI - Anthony Sr.

Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dianne R. Gajewski; loving father Anthony (Jill) Gajewski Jr. and Beth (Mark) Fricano. Predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 AM, in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.