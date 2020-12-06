GAJEWSKI - Anthony, Sr.

Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dianne R. Gajewski; loving father Anthony (Jill) Gajewski Jr. and Beth (Mark) Fricano; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held in the future, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.