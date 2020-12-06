GAJEWSKI - Anthony, Sr.
Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dianne R. Gajewski; loving father Anthony (Jill) Gajewski Jr. and Beth (Mark) Fricano; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held in the future, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.