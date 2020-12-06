Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony GAJEWSKI Sr.
GAJEWSKI - Anthony, Sr.
Of Angola, NY. November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dianne R. Gajewski; loving father Anthony (Jill) Gajewski Jr. and Beth (Mark) Fricano; predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held in the future, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.