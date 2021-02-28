Menu
Anthony J. GALASSO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
GALASSO - Anthony J., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of 45 years to Sharon (nee Weeks); loving father of Laurie (Arthur Duszynski) Galasso, Christopher (Sarah Donahue) Galasso, Anthony Jr. (Amy Walter) Galasso, Jessica (Jim Smith) Galasso and Dominic (Elyssa Fedorwich) Galasso; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of two; brother of Ann (late James) Detzler, Loretta (late Sonny) Weisberg and the late Martin (late Jan) Galasso; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
Lancaster, NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Missing you today and always Tony. Love, Linda and family.
Linda Borden
February 21, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Tony´s passing. He was a gentle, loving man. He will always be remembered fondly. Please accept my condolences for your family. He and your family will be remembered in my prayers.
Cathy Kempf
March 3, 2021
Tony was a wonderful family man and loved his family and friends. The world lost a truly compassionate and wonderful man. Those who knew him , including those like me who only knew him for a short time, understand how wonderful a person he truly was. You will be missed Tony.

Nick Schwartz
Nicholas Schwartz
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
UNCLE TONY!!! You're light & love are larger than life! We will LOVE & MISS you forever! Praying for YOU & all of us who LOVE YOU SO XOXO
Julie Weisberg
Family
March 1, 2021
My heart broke to learn of Tony´s passing. He attended daily Mass at OLP often. I will always remember him as a kind, gentle and God-fearing man and feel blessed to have known him! My heartfelt condolences go out to Sharon and the entire family. Rest In Peace Tony. You lived the faith in love and humility! -Michele Staskiewicz
Michele Staskiewicz
March 1, 2021
Sharon, to you and your family-please accept our sincere condolences. Tony was such a beautiful person he always touched our family with his heartfelt warm compliments and he will always be remembered. May he Rest In Peace and May you all be Blessed!
Angelo and Maria Vecchio and Family
March 1, 2021
Sharon & the entire Galasso family,
We're so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Deepest sympathies to all.
Jack & Mary
Jack Beerman
Family
February 28, 2021
Dominick DellaRocco
February 28, 2021
Rest In Peace cousin Jackie
Mary Ann Esposito
February 28, 2021
To the Galasso Family: We extend our sincere condolences for this devastating news of Tony's passing. Jake always considered him a wonderful friend, who will be sorely missed. He told me once, when he attended daily Mass that he "was getting his wings". He has them now. Fly high Tony!!!
Jake and Mary Frances Beyer
Friend
February 28, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the Galasso family. Sharon I’m so sorry for your loss of Tony. 45 years is a long time to be married and I know your days ahead will be trying. Just remember I am here for you anytime of the day or night. I love you cousin and pray for your family. Love, Lindee
Linda Borden
Family
February 28, 2021
Paul Ferry
Friend
February 28, 2021
Love Gregory and Julianne
February 28, 2021
You will be missed by so many, and forever loved. Till we meet again.. Gregory Ferry
Gregory Ferry
Friend
February 28, 2021
My heartfelt condolences and prayers to Sharon and the whole Galasso family during this time of great loss. When I think of Tony, I think of a very humble, hardworking man who made the person in front of him feel very special... I know that's how he made me feel whenever I had a conversation with him. He gave his undivided attention to the present moment. I will never forget his and Sharon's warmth, respect, and kindness to me personally. Heaven has gained another beautiful saint, and we, an intercessor. May Tony rest in the loving arms of the Shepherd and continue to pray for all of us. Love and prayers, Sister Joyce
Sister Joyce King
Friend
February 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all. Prayers of comfort and peace for you all during this difficult time.
Linda Borden
Family
February 27, 2021
We are praying for you Sharon, Jessica and Dominic and all the other family members. We love you and we send you our condolences and thoughts and prayers. God bless each of you with His Everlasting Love.
Michael and Carol Weeks
Family
February 27, 2021
We love you. Y’all are in our prayers. May God’s loving grace comfort you.
Johnnie and DeAnn Sutton
Family
February 27, 2021
