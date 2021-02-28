My heartfelt condolences and prayers to Sharon and the whole Galasso family during this time of great loss. When I think of Tony, I think of a very humble, hardworking man who made the person in front of him feel very special... I know that's how he made me feel whenever I had a conversation with him. He gave his undivided attention to the present moment. I will never forget his and Sharon's warmth, respect, and kindness to me personally. Heaven has gained another beautiful saint, and we, an intercessor. May Tony rest in the loving arms of the Shepherd and continue to pray for all of us. Love and prayers, Sister Joyce

