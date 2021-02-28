GALASSO - Anthony J., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of 45 years to Sharon (nee Weeks); loving father of Laurie (Arthur Duszynski) Galasso, Christopher (Sarah Donahue) Galasso, Anthony Jr. (Amy Walter) Galasso, Jessica (Jim Smith) Galasso and Dominic (Elyssa Fedorwich) Galasso; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of two; brother of Ann (late James) Detzler, Loretta (late Sonny) Weisberg and the late Martin (late Jan) Galasso; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.