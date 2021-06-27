GARROW - Anthony G.

Born October 7, 1955. Passed away May 31, 2021 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Tony was a retired North Tonawanda, Professional Firefighter and a tri-athlete who competed in 15 Ironmen, many after being diagnosed. He is survived by two sons, Michael (Meenah) and Jamie (Jessica); wife Diane Sardes; and siblings, Diane (James) Farrell, Jeffery (Anne), Daniel, and Victor; along with many nieces and nephews. Any donations can be made in Tony's name to Niagara Hospice, Lockport, New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.