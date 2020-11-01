Menu
Anthony J. "Tony" CHIRICO
CHIRICO - Anthony J. "Tony"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Schildwaste) Chirico; proud father of Anthony (Sabine Kutt) Chirico, Tom (Annette) Chirico, Jim (Karel) Chirico, and Jeanne (Pam MacIntyre) Chirico; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. Mr. Chirico was an Army veteran of the Korean War. The family will miss Tony's kindness, gentleness, and his special smile. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family with no prior visitation. Share condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
