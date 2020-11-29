GELOSE - Anthony J., Sr. "Tony"
Passed on November 25, 2020 at age 98. Tony was born in Frankfort, NY on August 9, 1922 to Vito and Rosaria Gelose. A lifelong resident of the
Tonawandas, he graduated from North Tonawanda High School. During World War II, Tony was drafted into the US Army and served in the Pacific Theater, island hopping with the 603rd Medium Tank Company, 7th Cavalry, First Cavalry Division; he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. After the war, he successfully owned and operated Gelose Art in Flowers with his brother and partner, Sam Gelose, for over 50 years. They had two stores, one in City of Tonawanda and one on Grand Island. An active member of his community, he was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #413. He was a Past Grand Knight, State District Deputy for Youth, a member of the Fourth Degree and the Color Guard. Tony was a member and past president of the Exchange Club of the Tonawandas. He was one of the founding members of the United Florists of Western New York, and a member of the Willowgrove Investment Club. He enjoyed bowling in the K of C league, sponsoring a team for many years. He was a boat owner, enjoying boat trips to Toronto with members of the Exchange Club. He attended Mass daily and then joined his friends for coffee at McDonalds. Tony was predeceased by his first wife Marie Cacciatore Gelose, and his second wife
Rose Tacca Gelose; his sisters Vitina Lauricella, Susan LaBarbera, Ann Bartosiak; his brother James Gelose; and his son Joseph Tacca Jr. He is survived by his sons Anthony (Diane) Gelose Jr., Vito (Tracy) Gelose, Paul (Carolyn) Gelose, John (Becky) Tacca, his daughter Rosalie "Roey" (Doug Alfano) Tacca; daughter-in-law Lynn Tacca; his brother Samuel (Donna) Gelose; grandchildren AJ (fiancée Jen Andersson) Gelose, Joe (fiancée Katelyn Scott) Gelose, Allegra Gelose, Joseph (Beth) Tacca, Dana Monroe, Michael (Tatiana) Tacca, Nicholas (Kelsey) Tacca, Joshua Tacca, Christopher Tacca; several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and his lifelong dear friend Francis "Frankie" Lorango. Private services and burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, at the convenience of the family. Memorials and tributes may be made in his honor to Schoellkopf Health Center, 621 Tenth St., Niagara Falls, NY 14302; Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14217; Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. The Family would like to thank the staff at Schoellkopf Health Center for their compassionate and outstanding care. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.