KEIPP - Anthony J.
September 6, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of Patricia Keipp; father of Jeffrey (Angela), Todd, James (Tara) Keipp and Sarah (Jeffrey) Kohlhas; grandfather of Oliver, Jakob, Justin, Hazel and Sylvie; step-father of Thomas (Kathy) Wendt and Christopher (Jermaine) Wendt; step-grandfather of Nicholas (Alexa) Wendt and Maegan (Andy) Bonidadi; step-great-grandfather of Max and Hunter; brother of Shirley Budzinski. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where Prayers and Military Honors will follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.