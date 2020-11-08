LATTUCA - Anthony J., Sr.
November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna Mae (nee Cascio); dear father of Joel (Gina), Greg, Thomas (Christy) and the late Anthony J., Jr. (Ann Marie); loving grandfather of Anthony (Samantha) and Alessandra (Michael); great-grandfather of Cameron and Cooper; brother of Joseph and the late Philomena, Salvatore, Frances, Edward, Angela and Charles; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Anthony was an Army veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's name to the Epilepsy Association of WNY or a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.