MOLEY - Anthony J.
Age 98, of Wilson. Husband of the late Theresa V. Malinowski Moley entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport, NY. Anthony was born August 3, 1922, in Niagara Falls, NY. He is the son of the late John and the late Anna (Bonnacorso) Mule. He married Theresa V. Malinowski on August 30, 1947. He served during WW II in the US Army from October of 1943 to November of 1945. He was a PFC in Co. H of the 137 Infantry. He took part in the battles of Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France and the Rhineland and was the recipient of a Purple Heart for wounds received in action, the EAME Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the WW II Victory Medal. After his honorable discharge he and his family owned and operated the "6 Corners Tavern" in the Town of Niagara from 1946-1950. He began working at Olin Chemical Co. in Niagara Falls in 1947 and retired as a foreman after 37 years in 1984. He also owned and operated a farm on Shadigee Rd., raising beef cattle, game birds, vegetables and horses until the mid-1990's. Anthony was active in the Wilson Little League for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Brendan on the Lake RC Church in Wilson and a member of its Holy Name Society. Surviving are his children; Anthony Moley (Candy Robertson), Cecelia "Cis" (late John) Fitzsimmons, Michael (Bridget) Moley, Mary (Donald) Palacios and John (Lynne) Moley; a brother Salvatore Mule, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa and his siblings Jenny Nicosia, Angeline Walker, Mary Lucatra, Marian Proietti, Lena Mule, Concetta Barcer, and Battistia, Michael, Anthony and Joseph Mule. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services have been scheduled for immediate family. Anthony will be buried next to his loving wife Theresa in North Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094 or Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation 5300 Military Rd. Lewiston, NY 14092. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.