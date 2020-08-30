Menu
Anthony J. RIZZO
RIZZO - Anthony J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 28, 2020, beloved husband of Gayle R. (nee Tope) Rizzo; devoted father of Nino (Nicole) Rizzo; loving son of the late Salvatore (late Stella) Rizzo; dear brother of late Vic, late Angelo and the late Mary; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Mr. Rizzo enjoyed working at the OTB for 20 years and serving the community from his grocery store on Forest Avenue. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
