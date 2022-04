KUZMA - Anthony J.

December 28, 2021, age 89 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (nee Senkowski) Kuzma; dearest father of Diane, David (Karen), Denise (Bryan) and Dennis (Terry); dear grandfather of six grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.