LaCORTE - Anthony S.
Of Clearwater, FL, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann LaCorte (nee Burgoyne) and the late Catherine LaCorte (nee Caracciolo); devoted father of Melanie (Robert) Housler, Paula Jean (Leon) Hatzipetros, and Anthony G. (Tara) LaCorte; adored grandfather of Kelli Ann (Michael) Gough, Katie Marie Hatzipetros, Marianna LaCorte, Anthony S. LaCorte, Cody (Shannon) Housler and Cara (Troy) Bates; cherished great-grandfather of Kroy Bates, Kenna Bates and Juliana Gough; loving son of the late Antonio and Marion (nee Acquaviva) LaCorte; dear brother of Dennis (Cathy) DelRegno. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 27th, at 9 o'clock at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. Private interment of ashes at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Flowers are politely declined. Friends and relatives may leave their condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.