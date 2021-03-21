Menu
Anthony S. LaCORTE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LaCORTE - Anthony S.
Of Clearwater, FL, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann LaCorte (nee Burgoyne) and the late Catherine LaCorte (nee Caracciolo); devoted father of Melanie (Robert) Housler, Paula Jean (Leon) Hatzipetros, and Anthony G. (Tara) LaCorte; adored grandfather of Kelli Ann (Michael) Gough, Katie Marie Hatzipetros, Marianna LaCorte, Anthony S. LaCorte, Cody (Shannon) Housler and Cara (Troy) Bates; cherished great-grandfather of Kroy Bates, Kenna Bates and Juliana Gough; loving son of the late Antonio and Marion (nee Acquaviva) LaCorte; dear brother of Dennis (Cathy) DelRegno. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 27th, at 9 o'clock at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY. Private interment of ashes at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Flowers are politely declined. Friends and relatives may leave their condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church
885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony- you were such a loving and considerate cousin. I have many happy memories. I miss you every day. Love Cuz
Karen LaCorte-Nies
March 26, 2021
I miss you cuz. A lot of great memories. Ketchum pl.was never the same. Rest in peace.
Joe caruso
March 23, 2021
May you rest in peace Tony. I have fond memories of you from when I was young and you'd come to visit with my family. My condolences to all your family.
Karen Berdych
March 22, 2021
