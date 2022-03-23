LAETTNER - Anthony A. Sr.
March 20, 2022, of Clarence, NY, age 88. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. (nee Ziolkowski) Laettner. Devoted father of Kristie (Dan) and Anthony, Jr. (Eve). Cherished grandfather of Dakota, Kristen, Jason, Anthony, Dominic and Mia. Loving son of the late John and Catherine Laettner. Dear brother of Rita Doherty, predeceased by several beloved family members. Brother-in-law of Marie and Rita (Jim). Also survived by nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Family will be present on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. where a funeral service and military honors will immediately follow. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Laettner was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired Buffalo Fire Firefighter. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.