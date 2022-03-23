Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony A. LAETTNER Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
Send Flowers
LAETTNER - Anthony A. Sr.
March 20, 2022, of Clarence, NY, age 88. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. (nee Ziolkowski) Laettner. Devoted father of Kristie (Dan) and Anthony, Jr. (Eve). Cherished grandfather of Dakota, Kristen, Jason, Anthony, Dominic and Mia. Loving son of the late John and Catherine Laettner. Dear brother of Rita Doherty, predeceased by several beloved family members. Brother-in-law of Marie and Rita (Jim). Also survived by nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Family will be present on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. where a funeral service and military honors will immediately follow. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Laettner was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired Buffalo Fire Firefighter. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.