LoTEMPIO - Anthony J.
March 30, 2022, Pompano Beach, Florida. Preceded in death by cherished wife Concetta (nee Giambra) LoTempio; devoted father of Vincent (Lucille) LoTempio, Maria (Mark) Dines, and Melissa LoTempio Hoffman; adored Papa of Lucia (Matthew) LoTempio Griffin, Rose LoTempio, Catherine (Derek) Kettner, Christina Dines, Leila (Michael) Dines Molnar, Jeffrey Hoffman, and Concetta Hoffman; great-grandfather of Jonathon Kettner; dear son of the late Vincent and Mary (nee Jacobik) LoTempio, loyal brother of the late Joseph (Rose) LoTempio, Vincent (late Jacqueline) LoTempio, Jr., and Daniel (GerriAnn) LoTempio; dear brother-in-law of the late Joseph (Shirley) Giambra, and the late Charles and Delores (Giambra) Agro, survived by so many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and wonderful friends. Tony was a retired City of Buffalo Chief Plumbing Inspector, spent summers in his beloved hometown of Buffalo, and enjoyed over 30 years of winter sunshine in Florida, where he was President of his HOA for almost two decades. He treasured spending time with family and friends, having his Florida dining table serve as "command central," watching boats sail by, walking the beach, and driving his classic convertible TR6. He will be remembered for his laughter, sense of humor, wisdom, warm heart, and willingness to share his considerable talents. He leaves a legacy of love, faith, and friendship, and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS Funeral Home on 1671 Maple Road from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Anthony of Padua Church 160 Court St., Buffalo on Monday, April 11 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Joseph Giambra Legacy Fund at JoeGiambra.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.