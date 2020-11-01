SCHEEDA - Anthony M. "Tony"
October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Kolinski) Scheeda; loving father of Deneen (Chris) Rogalski, Troy Scheeda, Anthony (Eliza) Scheeda and Nicole Roth; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; brother of the late Mary Ann (Sam) Torrelli; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11 at 9:00 AM at St. Teresa Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, NY where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Social distancing and facial coverings are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
