MANCINELLI - Anthony D.
February 27, 2021. Beloved son of Lucille V. (nee Tauriello) and the late Daniel A. Mancinelli; caring nephew of Daniel B. (late Marian) Tauriello and the late Joseph A. Tauriello; cousin of Peggy and Marie Tauriello; longtime friend and cherished companion of Christine Bennett and Regina DelVecchio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 3rd, at 10 AM in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Live streaming of Anthony's Funeral Services will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/anthony-mancinelli
. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a time when we can comfort each other in person and share memories. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.