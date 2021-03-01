While I was not in the same profession as Tony, per se, we knew each other as fellow Buffalonians and would often exchange smiles while "working out" at the Village Glen in Williamsville, NY. About two years ago, I became employed by Tony to care for his mom a few hours each week. I was so taken by the outward display of love and affection they had for each other. Tony was Lucille's "baby" and she "adored her handsome son." Everyday, she would excitedly ask one of the aides when Tony would be arriving. Several times a day, Lucille would remind one of us "to wake her up if she had fallen asleep because she never wanted "to miss a minute" with Tony. Every Sunday and holidays, it was tradition for Tony to pick up his mom and take her to his home for the day. Together on a sunny Spring day, they would take a ride in the neighborhood for a change of scene and especially enjoy SUNDAY DINNER together with Tony's homemade spaghetti sauce. What I was most impressed with was the unselfish time that Tony gave to his mom. When Lucille became sleepy, she would lie in bed and Tony would sit on the floor along side her bed, giving his mom peace, quiet time and reassurance that she "would never be left alone"-----a common fear of our elderly parents. Tony would welcome phone calls from his mom any time she needed him---24/7. As I reflect on the last few years, I pray that in our late years, we all have someone as loving as Tony to sit beside us and give us the peace and comfort that we all deserve.......and, if we are lucky enough, homemade sauce on Sundays!

Chris Buscaglia March 2, 2021