Anthony D. MANCINELLI
MANCINELLI - Anthony D.
February 27, 2021. Beloved son of Lucille V. (nee Tauriello) and the late Daniel A. Mancinelli; caring nephew of Daniel B. (late Marian) Tauriello and the late Joseph A. Tauriello; cousin of Peggy and Marie Tauriello; longtime friend and cherished companion of Christine Bennett and Regina DelVecchio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 3rd, at 10 AM in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Live streaming of Anthony's Funeral Services will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/anthony-mancinelli. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a time when we can comfort each other in person and share memories. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael Church
651 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY
I just heard today that Tony had passed. I´m so sorry and quite surprised. Tony was our corporate attorney for Perry´s Ice Cream for many years. A devoted, detailed oriented, smart, protective and most of all truly caring gentleman. A standard that all attorneys need to aspire to be. I was blessed to have known him. Our community is a better place to live because of his generosity. Thank you Tony for all you have done for others.
Brian Perry
April 8, 2021
On behalf of the Board of Governors of the NY State Attorney-Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program, and personally, I extend condolences to Tony´s family, friends and colleagues. As soon as Tony became a member of our Board, he contributed wisely and enthusiastically. Although he reluctantly had to take a leave of absence because of his illness, Tony asked to stay in touch with the program. I was privileged to have several conversations with him about caregiving for the elderly and ill, legal ethics and healthy eating. Tony was a very intelligent and empathic man. His death is a great loss.
Martha E. (Meg) Gifford
March 9, 2021
Love The Jewula Family.
March 8, 2021
A very fine gentleman and a great advisor. You were always there for all of us You will be greatly missed
Bob Leighton
March 4, 2021
We will always remember your ever present smile, you were a kind and gracious friend to us all. - Nancy, Maureen, Liz, Barney, and Neil
The Brady Family
March 3, 2021
Nancy Stevens
March 3, 2021
Remembering all our fun times at the Colony Tennis and the many times we enjoyed your music! Rest In Peace
Harry and Barbara Brand
March 3, 2021
I first saw the initials "ADM" on an internal memo over 40 years ago. Tony's firm represented the agency I worked for. I learned a lot from him and was always glad he was on my side of the table. Even though my career path took me to other regions, Tony always stayed in touch. A consummate professional, and a great human being.
Gerry Edwards
March 3, 2021
Another high school classmate saddened by Tony´s passing. He was a member of our 50th reunion committee and a former member of the CHS board of trustees. He enjoyed his band and I fondly recall him playing on the Saturn Club stage.
Herman Mogavero
March 3, 2021
While I was not in the same profession as Tony, per se, we knew each other as fellow Buffalonians and would often exchange smiles while "working out" at the Village Glen in Williamsville, NY. About two years ago, I became employed by Tony to care for his mom a few hours each week. I was so taken by the outward display of love and affection they had for each other. Tony was Lucille's "baby" and she "adored her handsome son." Everyday, she would excitedly ask one of the aides when Tony would be arriving. Several times a day, Lucille would remind one of us "to wake her up if she had fallen asleep because she never wanted "to miss a minute" with Tony. Every Sunday and holidays, it was tradition for Tony to pick up his mom and take her to his home for the day. Together on a sunny Spring day, they would take a ride in the neighborhood for a change of scene and especially enjoy SUNDAY DINNER together with Tony's homemade spaghetti sauce. What I was most impressed with was the unselfish time that Tony gave to his mom. When Lucille became sleepy, she would lie in bed and Tony would sit on the floor along side her bed, giving his mom peace, quiet time and reassurance that she "would never be left alone"-----a common fear of our elderly parents. Tony would welcome phone calls from his mom any time she needed him---24/7. As I reflect on the last few years, I pray that in our late years, we all have someone as loving as Tony to sit beside us and give us the peace and comfort that we all deserve.......and, if we are lucky enough, homemade sauce on Sundays!
Chris Buscaglia
March 2, 2021
So sad to hear of Tony's death. I had the pleasure of working with him at Harter Secrest for many years and I enjoyed his wit and smile and our lively conversations. Although I have not seen him in some years, my heart will still miss his no longer being with us. As a friend said about Tony: "He was a good guy." My sympathy to his friends and family.
Janet Pratt
March 2, 2021
Very sad about Ton's passing. We became friends at Canisius High School over 55 years ago, and stayed friends all that time. A truly great, kind guy who was totally devoted to caring for his mother. Looked forward to playing golf with Tony and fellow classmates John Connolly, Norm Sfeir and Phil Zuccaro, or having dinner with ther classmates. Tony was so regimented in watching his diet. If beans and greens were on the menu, you could bet that would be Tony's order. A real professional with the ethics to match. Life has changed, not ended for Tony. Until we meet again my friend. sam iraci
sam irac
March 2, 2021
A life well lived . Thank you Tony for your many contributions to our Bar Association . What a wonderful lawyer you were . You will be hard to replace .
Doug Coppola
March 2, 2021
I first met Tony over 40 years ago when we both began our law practices. Tony was the best. I always enjoyed our conversations as well as all the interactions we had. I would see Tony at bar events or out and about around town and we would catch up and have lively discussions. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. The world is a smaller place with Tony´s passing.
Jeffrey M. Freedman
March 2, 2021
Tony was a kind soul -a once-in-a-lifetime friend. He was always there for my family in both the good times and the bad. He will be profoundly missed.
Susan Fenster
March 2, 2021
Although Tony will be long remembered for his outstanding contributions to our community, I will always be inspired by his unwavering love and devotion to his mother. My heart breaks for all who knew Tony; he was an irreplaceable piece in the human mosaic.
Trish
March 1, 2021
We were high school classmates. I appreciated all he did regarding class reunions and his joy for lige.
Jim Smeeding
March 1, 2021
I got to know Tony on a deeper level the last couple of years. Our coffees at Panera led to some wonderful conversations about life, responsibilities and thing transcendent.

Tony was a caring, contemplative, sensitive individual who was demonstrated that personality in those he interacted with and the way he cared for his mom. Tony was the definition of a genuine person.

He will be missed in so many ways.

Bob Redd
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Tony and I were classmates in both high school and college but didn't become friends until later in life, and that, in part from biking together. Last time I saw him we had lunch on the porch at the Place, one of the things he talked about was taking care of his mom - a devoted son, self-disciplined individual, and friend I am sorry to have lost.
Mitch Flynn
March 1, 2021
Rest In Peace Tony. You were among the best.
John Heffron
March 1, 2021
Tony was the long-time leader of the Western New York Venture Association and great supporter of the Buffalo startup business community. He was a true gentleman and friend.
Jack McGowan
Friend
March 1, 2021
A true gentleman, a good friend!
John Winiewicz
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. His personality was delightful, his smile so gracious, and I was very grateful to be on the receiving end of both. "Well done good and faithful servant."
Marie Maggiotto Stevens
March 1, 2021
Ronald G. Johnsey
March 1, 2021
May the Lord have mercy on our cousin' s soul. He was a Great Son , Grandson ,Nephew, Cousin, and Friend. Tony had a heart of Jesus. I remember the campaign ing for his Uncle Joe. Tony was there for my Mom cousin Jeanette DiPiano who passed September 2017. Tony we love you, rest in peace Cousin. Love Cousins Anthony & Mary DiPiano & Family
Anthony and Mary DiPiano
March 1, 2021
My wife and I are saddened by this news of a former classmate, CHS Board Colleague, and friend of mine. Tony was diligent with taking care of himself given the health challenges he face for many years. He and his family will be in my prayers. May he rest in peace. Rocco Maggiotto
Rocco Maggiotto
March 1, 2021
Lucille, Many years have passed since our shared days on Chatham. Even being gone 56 years, I still consider Buffalo home and think of the happy times on the street. My thoughts are with you on Tony's death. My best, linda franklin
linda franklin
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results