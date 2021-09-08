Menu
Anthony J. MERLINO
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
MERLINO - Anthony J.
Of Derby, NY, September 6, 2021; loving father of Russell, Garth (Jennifer), Anthony, Maria (Phillip) Sell and Joseph
(Katelyn); cherished grandpa to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren dren; dear brother of John (Carolyn), Richard (Elizabeth) and the late Angelo (Judy), JoAnn (John) Ramos; also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Church,160 Court St., Buffalo, NY 14202. (Please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
160 Court St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A smile that would light up a room one in a million
Patti walsh
Friend
November 6, 2021
may he rest in peace..
John ramos
Family
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the entire Merlino family.
Bob Graham
September 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.We were childhood friends from Busti Avenue & High School,always hugged when ever we saw each other. REST IN PEACE, MY FRIEND!! Forever in my prayers!
Samuel Bordonaro
Friend
September 8, 2021
