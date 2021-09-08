MERLINO - Anthony J.
Of Derby, NY, September 6, 2021; loving father of Russell, Garth (Jennifer), Anthony, Maria (Phillip) Sell and Joseph
(Katelyn); cherished grandpa to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren dren; dear brother of John (Carolyn), Richard (Elizabeth) and the late Angelo (Judy), JoAnn (John) Ramos; also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday 4-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Church,160 Court St., Buffalo, NY 14202. (Please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.