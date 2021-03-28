MUSCARELLA - Anthony J.
Of East Amherst, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Depowski); father of William (Wendy) and David (Charity) Muscarella; grandfather of Luke, Olivia, Elias, Roman and Siena; brother of the late Evangeline (late Vincent) Capraro, MD. No prior visitation. Private committal services were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations in Anthony's name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.