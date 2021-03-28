This will be the first year we don’t do something together to celebrate your birthday, Tony. No dinner birthday celebration at Carmines or my house, no ice cream treats at Pautlers or Friendly’s, no coffee or donut birthday treats at Tim Horton’s (along with very lively discussions about religion and politics). You challenged me intellectually, made me laugh often, and even got my hackles up on occasion. But your friendship enhanced my life enormously. I hope I was able to do the same for you. May you Rest In Peace. You are missed.

Gail Bauser Friend April 26, 2021