Anthony J. MUSCARELLA
MUSCARELLA - Anthony J.
Of East Amherst, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Depowski); father of William (Wendy) and David (Charity) Muscarella; grandfather of Luke, Olivia, Elias, Roman and Siena; brother of the late Evangeline (late Vincent) Capraro, MD. No prior visitation. Private committal services were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations in Anthony's name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Tony, I remember meeting you when I was a teenager at Starbucks. You, Johnny, Jerry, Tony and the gang used to sit out front and enjoy cigars. I still remember you with your beloved dog and 7 series, pulling up like it was yesterday. God bless you and your family. You are in a better place.
Carson Ciggia
Friend
July 12, 2021
This will be the first year we don’t do something together to celebrate your birthday, Tony. No dinner birthday celebration at Carmines or my house, no ice cream treats at Pautlers or Friendly’s, no coffee or donut birthday treats at Tim Horton’s (along with very lively discussions about religion and politics). You challenged me intellectually, made me laugh often, and even got my hackles up on occasion. But your friendship enhanced my life enormously. I hope I was able to do the same for you. May you Rest In Peace. You are missed.
Gail Bauser
Friend
April 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to your family in your time of loss. We always felt you and your entire famiy were a part of our family as well. Love to you all.
Saglian Family, Carol, Mark & Christopher
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss...John can relate. It´s very hard. Your family is in my prayers and thoughts. Mrs. Arena
Jeanie arena
March 28, 2021
