Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony P. WEISS
Weiss - Anthony P.
Of Hamburg, NY November 18, 2020; beloved husband of the late Joan L. (nee Donaldson) Weiss; loving father of Suzanne Weiss, Nancy (Michael) Quinn, Anthony Jr. (Michelle), Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Sally (Brian) Bermingham and Wendy (Todd) Gawronski; awesome grandpa to Michael, Tim and Dan Quinn, Andrew (Rose) Weiss, Abby and Audrey Weiss, Erinn (Liam Duggan), Brian and Jack Bermingham, Megan and Jeff Gawronski and the late Emily Quinn; dear brother of William (late Irene), Joseph (late Theresa), MaryAnn (late Samuel) Natalino and the late Dolores (late Thomas) Quinn, Barbara (late Robert) Schlageter and Frances (late John) Kemp; also survived by nieces and nephews; special friend of Patricia Headlee. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to pedsgi.org. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.