Weiss - Anthony P.
Of Hamburg, NY November 18, 2020; beloved husband of the late Joan L. (nee Donaldson) Weiss; loving father of Suzanne Weiss, Nancy (Michael) Quinn, Anthony Jr. (Michelle), Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Sally (Brian) Bermingham and Wendy (Todd) Gawronski; awesome grandpa to Michael, Tim and Dan Quinn, Andrew (Rose) Weiss, Abby and Audrey Weiss, Erinn (Liam Duggan), Brian and Jack Bermingham, Megan and Jeff Gawronski and the late Emily Quinn; dear brother of William (late Irene), Joseph (late Theresa), MaryAnn (late Samuel) Natalino and the late Dolores (late Thomas) Quinn, Barbara (late Robert) Schlageter and Frances (late John) Kemp; also survived by nieces and nephews; special friend of Patricia Headlee. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to pedsgi.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.