Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years, to Mary M. "Marge" (nee Nowak) Cuzydlo; devoted father of Cindy Glinski and Kevin Cuzydlo; cherished grandfather of Jade Glinski; dear brother of Delphine (late Thomas) Wojtowicz, Richard "Charles" (late Peggy) Cuzydlo and the late Freda (late Adam) Bialkowski, Raymond (late Gene) Cuzydlo and Henry (late Barbara) Cuzydlo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Thursday from 2-7 PM. A Prayer Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
