Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony R. MUSCATO
MUSCATO - Anthony R.
Age 88, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Kenmore, NY, was called home to his Lord August 12, 2020. Born to Dr. Horace and Josephine (Manguso) on June 20, 1932. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joanna (Vella); father of Michael (Mary), Marc, Richard (Lucealaina) and Robert (Susan); grandfather of Lauren, Katie, Zach, Sonny, Max, Amanda, Nicole, Cassidy, Holly, Madison, Joseph and Samuel; brother of Rosemary (late Joe) Sapienza, Charles (Lori), Lucille (Bill) Hazelton; brother-in-law of Dorothea Bellacose, Peter Vella, the late Nicholas and Paul Vella. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Tony's Life at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda, NY, on Monday, September 21st, at 2 PM.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.