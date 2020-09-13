MUSCATO - Anthony R.

Age 88, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Kenmore, NY, was called home to his Lord August 12, 2020. Born to Dr. Horace and Josephine (Manguso) on June 20, 1932. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joanna (Vella); father of Michael (Mary), Marc, Richard (Lucealaina) and Robert (Susan); grandfather of Lauren, Katie, Zach, Sonny, Max, Amanda, Nicole, Cassidy, Holly, Madison, Joseph and Samuel; brother of Rosemary (late Joe) Sapienza, Charles (Lori), Lucille (Bill) Hazelton; brother-in-law of Dorothea Bellacose, Peter Vella, the late Nicholas and Paul Vella. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Tony's Life at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda, NY, on Monday, September 21st, at 2 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.