ROSATI - Anthony "Ducky"
Passed away April 12, 2022 in Ocean View Nursing & Rehab Center in Florida. Born January 7, 1931 in Roccamorice, Italy he was the son of Pasquale and Louise (DiGiorgio) Rosati. Ducky was a successful barber, owning and operating Ducky's barbershop in Lockport for several years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He was predeceased by a son Patrick Rosati, and his siblings, Frank and Anna Rosati. Ducky is survived by his children, Russell (Kim) Rosati, Dr. Sam Rosati, Joseph Rosati, Christine Rosati, Marilyn (Kevin) Burdick, Analynn (Michael) Sardella, and Carolgene (Mark) Del Grosso; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, April 20th from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 21st at 10 AM. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.