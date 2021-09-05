Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony J. SCHULER
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SCHULER - Anthony J.
September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Violet "Lyn" (nee Weaver) Schuler. Loving father of Anthony "Todd" (Melissa) Schuler, Brian Schuler and stepfather of Janet Stanley. Cherished grandpa of Zachary, Amanda Stanley, Amanda Sandi and the late Erica Schuler. Dear brother of Mary Lou (late Nelson) Stephan, Mildred (Donald) Mang and James (Rose) Schuler. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dogs Minnie, Katie and Maggie. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, September 8th from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss.
Clohessy Family
Family
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results