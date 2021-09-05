SCHULER - Anthony J.
September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Violet "Lyn" (nee Weaver) Schuler. Loving father of Anthony "Todd" (Melissa) Schuler, Brian Schuler and stepfather of Janet Stanley. Cherished grandpa of Zachary, Amanda Stanley, Amanda Sandi and the late Erica Schuler. Dear brother of Mary Lou (late Nelson) Stephan, Mildred (Donald) Mang and James (Rose) Schuler. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dogs Minnie, Katie and Maggie. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, September 8th from 4 to 7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.