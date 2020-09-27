Menu
Anthony T. CHIRICO
CHIRICO - Anthony T.
September 26, 2020, of Cheektowaga, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Nicosia) Chirico; loving father of Rose (Ron) Bojt, Tony Chirico and Fran (A.J.) Osborne; cherished grandfather of John Paul, Alex, Melissa and Kyle; dear son of the late Lawrence and Rose Chirico; also survived by his sister Millie Clark and many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Anthony was a Korean War Army veteran and a member of U-Crest Fire Dept.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
