RICK - Anthony T., Sr. "Tony"
Age 77, owner of Cataract Safe and Lock of Niagara Falls, NY. Passed away suddenly on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Ester (Allen) Rick. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years Barbara J. (nee Laufer) Rick; his sons Tony (Sandy DeGroat) Rick, David (Mary nee Burns) Rick, and Jeffrey (Melanie nee Tuepah) Rick; grandfather of Anthony Rick, Steven (Hannah) Rick, Timothy (Samantha) Rick, Sally and Adam Rick, and Isabella Rick; great-grandfather of Olivia, Hunter, Peyton, and Mason Rick; brother of Joe (late Beverly) Rick, Jimmy (Judy) Rick, Leo (late Annelise) Rick, Mike (Marge) Rick, Tom (Francine) Rick, Donna (late Bill) Black, Mary (late John) Weiss, Annie (Steve) O'Hanessian, and Gussie (Paul) Stefano; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Dinny (Sandy) Rick and sister Terry (late George) McKenna. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19th, from 4-8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Tony's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul Parish at St. Leo's Church, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Please assemble at church. Interment with Military Honors to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.